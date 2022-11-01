Lara Logan BANNED from Newsmax for Telling the Truth About Child Trafficking, Torture & Murder

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Lara Logan on Eric Bolling's "The Balance" Newsmax program (Oct. 19, 2022) referred to the United Nations as a "global cabal" and members of the World Economic Forum as "dining on the blood of children. Subsequently, Diamond and Silk interviews Lara in depth with explicit details.
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