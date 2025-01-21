EXCITING! Angel Studios Brave the Dark- Interview w/ Real Life Nate Deen & Producer Derek Dienner

Every once in a while a film comes out that just hits the deepest parts of us; Angel Studios' latest production, Brave The Dark, is one of those films. It will take you to the depths and bring you back, leaving you full of hope that there is indeed still good in this world and inspired to be that good. Join us for a very special episode of Resistance Chicks with the film's writer and real-life subject of the movie, Nathanial (Nate) Deen, along with producer Derek Dienner! We go deep into the making of the film, trauma, and healing that only God can bring! You do not want to miss this moving discussion with fun behind-the-scenes trivia that will leave you seeing the hand of God all over Brave the Dark! GET TICKETS & connect with Nate, Derek and Angel Studios: https://www.resistancechicks.com/brave-the-dark/





