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Infertility crisis?
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165 views • April 23, 2021
Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson, April 20, 2021
We take a deep dive into very strange happenings with the vaccine rollout and women's menstrual cycles and infertility consequences for both men and women. And we are joined by a woman who talks about how hospitals are trying to re-cycle and re-used used masks.
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https://www.facebook.com/LauraLynnTylerThompson/videos/494131174931891
We take a deep dive into very strange happenings with the vaccine rollout and women's menstrual cycles and infertility consequences for both men and women. And we are joined by a woman who talks about how hospitals are trying to re-cycle and re-used used masks.
All of my content is completely, 100%, viewer supported and funded. Thank you for your kindness to keep information like this coming.
Fear is the Virus t-shirts: https://teespring.com/stores/laura-lynns-store-2
Donate at: www.lauralynn.tv
Go Get Funding : https://bit.ly/2uZw7cD
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/LauraLynnThompson
E-Transfer to Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @LauraLynnTT
Facebook: Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson
Youtube: https://bit.ly/3t5bxQu
Parler: @LauraLynnTT
Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/lauralynntylerthompson
Twitch: www.twitch.tv/lauralynnthompson
Dlive: www.dlive.tv/Laura-Lynn
Flote: www.flote.app/LauraLynn
Rumble: www.rumble.com/lauralynntylerthompson
Mobcrush: www.mobcrush.com/laura-lynn
Odysee: Odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT
https://www.facebook.com/LauraLynnTylerThompson/videos/494131174931891
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