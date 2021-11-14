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Michelle XX: Systematic Sick Satanic Crimes against our Children [13.11.2021]
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30 views • November 14, 2021
'We Comming For Your Children'... Psychological Operation! Extermination, Myocarditis, Bell's Palsy, Strokes and long-term health promblems.
Pinned by Michelle XX: Jammy Gitt 3 hours ago:
"In Virginia they just gave 100 children ADULT doses of the poison. People won't wake up at this point because they are too immersed in a CULT. All of the cult behaviors are present beginning with separation of people from their families and the only effective action on a cult member is a full scale intervention."
409 views Nov 13, 2021
Michelle XX - 3.15K subscribers
https://youtu.be/DGsWumiRuR8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCumV_FqM2YKCpzZYIHE9D9w
Pinned by Michelle XX: Jammy Gitt 3 hours ago:
"In Virginia they just gave 100 children ADULT doses of the poison. People won't wake up at this point because they are too immersed in a CULT. All of the cult behaviors are present beginning with separation of people from their families and the only effective action on a cult member is a full scale intervention."
409 views Nov 13, 2021
Michelle XX - 3.15K subscribers
https://youtu.be/DGsWumiRuR8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCumV_FqM2YKCpzZYIHE9D9w
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