Tweet Blast Nov 4, 2020 (along with 11/26/20 & 11/27/20 {videos not available})

Tweet Blast—11/04/20:



Hello Everybody, Well, we are stuck in Hell. The 2020 Democratic Party is cheating more than anyone could imagine. More videos coming out about Ballots being thrown in the garbage or burned, terrible. Plus, all the evil people we needed to lose all won. I guess people like living in filth while the Politicians live in 6 Million Dollar Mansions.



Note—Play Soundgarden “Blow Up the Outside World” #IGuessCheatersDoWin



P— Hello Everybody, still miserable, but I know the courts will have something to say about it. Thank God, we have newly appointed Judge ACB to hopefully put an end to this corruption. Based on what I saw, the GOP saw this coming a mile away. It’s sad that they did nothing to prevent it. Oh well, now only the whole country’s future hangs in the balance, no big deal. For now, I can only be reminded of when a cheater got his just due. Two American Patriots came together to defeat a Natural Disaster, enjoy.



Note—Play “Earthquake vs Hacksaw Jim Duggan At Summerslam Fever 1990; This is what should happen to Cheaters. #USA #USA #ToughGuy



Note—Play R.E.M. “Everybody Hurts” #EverybodyHurts



Tweet Blast—11/26/20:



Hello Everybody, Well, I was stuck with no communication for a while. I heard that @joebiden won the presidency; that sounds great. Can you believe a man who could not complete a sentence without the use of a teleprompter won? How embarrassing for America. I guess little things like the “Laptop from Hell” were not a big deal to voters. I guess they like being sold out. I guess they don’t mind voting for a party who just spent 2020 trying to kill us while not in power. 250,000 at last check; I wonder what they have for an encore in 2021. I can’t wait! This was my Veterans Day Post, so Happy Belated Veterans Day. After the Democratic Party of 2020 uses the 25th Amendment and gets #JoeBiden out of office Day 1, they will replace him with @KamalaHarris. I have attached my original post from Tweet Series Day 9. Instead of #JoeBiden calling troops “Cowards and Losers”, I have it on good Authority that it was actually @KamalaHarris that said it. (#JoeBiden only called them “Stupid Bastards.”) So, I have attached an updated version. Plus, she lied about it again in her debate against @MikePence. Can you believe our Troops will have to salute her as our first Female Commander In Chief? I’m sure they are looking forward to that. Again, great job America. To all of our Veterans, who will be stuck Saluting a complete Traitor & Evil Snake, I Salute You! Good luck the next 4 years.



Note—Repost “Fake News to What Actually Happened Conversion Chart” Plus Updated Version



Note—Play Suicidal Tendencies “Institutionalized” #AllIWantedWasAPepsi



P— Hello Everybody, guess where I was? Imagine a Hell where you can’t talk to anyone because of Covid. You are stuck in a room with nothing. They took away all cool forms of entertainment. The only thing they leave you with is BOOKS! Ahhhh! 17 Puke Emojis*** After 2 weeks on the outside, I made with my life companion, I’m now back again. If they try to stick me in there again, I would rather drive off a cliff on my way there. It is never going to happen again. Give me music, podcasts, or the best form of entertainment, Television, anytime. This is my pledge to everyone. I will do or say anything to never return there. It is not only boring but it is a mind-blowing waste of time. So, I am re-posting my brilliant Tweet Series on Facebook just to prove that NO ONE likes to read in 2020! PROVE ME WRONG. I DARE YOU!

Note—Play Officer Barbrady (South Park) “Reading Sucks Ass”



Tweet Blast—11/27/20:



Hello Everybody, it’s Black Friday. I hope you enjoyed your Thanksgiving. I know I did; even with a Democrat Mayor. Black Friday, I guess is not affected by Covid-19, so enjoy shopping. The one thing I have seen after 2 weeks is the momentum by the Trump Legal Team. Rudy Giuliani has already gotten his Tribute, See Number 34. @JennaEllisEsq and @SidneyPowell1 deserve a tribute for how hard they are working to reverse this election. I wish them nothing but the biggest blessings. They have the strongest character and you know how much I idealize strong Females in Power.



P— Hello Everybody, this is Beverly D’angelo. She was great in so many roles, but her best by far is #EllenGriswold. She is beautiful and talented in all the Vacation Movies. Her cousin in the movie is Cousin Eddie, portrayed by the awesome @RandyRRQuaid. He has done some questionable things over the years, but being a huge advocate for Trump has given us all so much enjoyment. Keep up the Great work Randy. We will always love you as Cousin Eddie; the cousin we are glad we didn’t have. To #BeverlyDangelo and @RandyRRQuaid, I salute you! It’s Black Friday, so it’s that time of year to watch #ChristmasVacation again. I could watch it so much; I would spend all my 9 lives watching it.