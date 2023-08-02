Pitiful Animal





On the route in Malambo-Atlántico I found Alegria

Her body spoke for all she had to endure.

Her wounds, rough skin and fear of everyone.

Her state of health was dire and there was little hope of survival.

Due to anemia, Alegria needed an urgent blood transfusion.

She also had a high fever due to a serious infectious process, along with a devastating hemoparasite disease.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CMVT6kL5lXU