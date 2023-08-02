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Her state of health was dire and there was little hope of survival
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139 views • August 02, 2023

Pitiful Animal


August 2, 2023


On the route in Malambo-Atlántico I found Alegria

Her body spoke for all she had to endure.

Her wounds, rough skin and fear of everyone.

Her state of health was dire and there was little hope of survival.

Due to anemia, Alegria needed an urgent blood transfusion.

She also had a high fever due to a serious infectious process, along with a devastating hemoparasite disease.

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!


Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CMVT6kL5lXU

Keywords
doginfectionpetsrescueanemiahigh feverpitiful animalalegriamalambo-atlanticohemoparasite
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