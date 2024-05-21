Husband And Wife BOTH Diagnosed With Covid Vaccine Cancers.

Just so we are clear, Jessica and Brian do not appear to be the kinds of mean, cruel people who have ever attacked or shamed anyone else for not receiving these injections, so no, I am not saying I think they deserved this. I am merely stating facts. I receive regular notifications about the explosion of various cancers in young people like these individuals, but of course, the true cause is never alluded to at all.
