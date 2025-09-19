Alex Jones Full Show 9/19/25 w/ Michael Savage & Roger Stone

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FRIDAY FULL SHOW 9/19/25 — Top Dems Call Kimmel A Martyr While Refusing To Honor Charlie Kirk In Congress, And Trump Calls For Ilhan Omar To Be Deported For Immigration Fraud By Marrying Her Brother! PLUS, Michael Savage & Roger Stone Join Alex Jones To Raise MAJOR Questions On Kirk Assassination! THIS IS A MUST-WATCH/SHARE EDITION OF THE ALEX JONES SHOW!