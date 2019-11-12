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Round Table Event Hosted By Doug Force on Nov. 10, 2019
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165 views • November 12, 2019
Moderated by: Ed Jamnesk
Participants: Duke Willis, Pat King, Derek Storie, Don Morrison, Cody Haller, Jon Mihalich, Dallas and Dar, and me; Doug Force
We take a look at the history of the western provinces natural resources and water and its impact on today's political movements i.e. Wexit and their probability of failure.
Participants: Duke Willis, Pat King, Derek Storie, Don Morrison, Cody Haller, Jon Mihalich, Dallas and Dar, and me; Doug Force
We take a look at the history of the western provinces natural resources and water and its impact on today's political movements i.e. Wexit and their probability of failure.
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