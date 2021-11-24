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Oliver Stone on JFK assassination: ‘A covert government exists, power of the CIA unchallengeable
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82 views • November 24, 2021
On this episode, we speak to Oscar-winner Oliver Stone, director of ‘JFK Revisited: Through The Looking Glass’. He discusses the significance of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and its implications for democracy in the US, the CIA, military-industrial complex, and other actors that he alleges were involved in the assassination, the motivations for these actors to assassinate JFK, the Biden administration’s blocking of the release of classified documents related to the assassination, and much more!
Oliver Stone on JFK assassination: ‘A covert government exists, power of the CIA unchallengeable’ (E1080)
24 Nov, 2021 09:21
https://www.rt.com/shows/going-underground/541134-jfk-assasination-oliver-stone/
Oliver Stone on JFK assassination: ‘A covert government exists, power of the CIA unchallengeable’ (E1080)
24 Nov, 2021 09:21
https://www.rt.com/shows/going-underground/541134-jfk-assasination-oliver-stone/
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