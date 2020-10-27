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EVERYTHING WRONG WITH THE EPSTEIN STORY!
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50 views • October 27, 2020
- Epstein said he was considering cooperating in “naming names” in his international sex ring
- He was found unconscious in his prison cell just three weeks earlier
- Two days prior to his death documents released for the first time implicated several top Democrats in his pedo sex ring
- He was taken off suicide watch after a failed attempt just two weeks earlier
- He was in isolation (unusual for a suicidal individual)
- The cameras malfunctioned — There is no video
- Even Mexico had video of El Chapo’s escape from prison
- Then later we hear the cameras showed the guards did not do rounds? Which is it?
- The prison guards had worked several extra shifts last week
- One prison guard on his floor was not even a certified guard
- The prison guards “forgot” to check on Epstein
- The prison guards slept through their shift
- The guards did not check Epstein for several hours
- There were reports of screaming the morning Epstein died
- The MCC had not seen a successful suicide in 40 years
- Epstein said he was the victim of attempted murder three weeks ago
- Epstein’s former roommate is facing mass murder charges
- Epstein had dirt on numerous globalist elites
- Epstein was not given paper sheets
- Epstein had sheets in his cell to hang himself
- Epstein was not suicidal according to medical professionals
- Epstein told his lawyers on Friday, a day before his death, “See you Sunday.”
- Epstein’s former roommate heard nothing
- Epstein reportedly had to get on his knees to hang himself from his bed
- Epstein autopsy showed broken bones in neck common in strangulation deaths
- gateway pundit
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- He was found unconscious in his prison cell just three weeks earlier
- Two days prior to his death documents released for the first time implicated several top Democrats in his pedo sex ring
- He was taken off suicide watch after a failed attempt just two weeks earlier
- He was in isolation (unusual for a suicidal individual)
- The cameras malfunctioned — There is no video
- Even Mexico had video of El Chapo’s escape from prison
- Then later we hear the cameras showed the guards did not do rounds? Which is it?
- The prison guards had worked several extra shifts last week
- One prison guard on his floor was not even a certified guard
- The prison guards “forgot” to check on Epstein
- The prison guards slept through their shift
- The guards did not check Epstein for several hours
- There were reports of screaming the morning Epstein died
- The MCC had not seen a successful suicide in 40 years
- Epstein said he was the victim of attempted murder three weeks ago
- Epstein’s former roommate is facing mass murder charges
- Epstein had dirt on numerous globalist elites
- Epstein was not given paper sheets
- Epstein had sheets in his cell to hang himself
- Epstein was not suicidal according to medical professionals
- Epstein told his lawyers on Friday, a day before his death, “See you Sunday.”
- Epstein’s former roommate heard nothing
- Epstein reportedly had to get on his knees to hang himself from his bed
- Epstein autopsy showed broken bones in neck common in strangulation deaths
- gateway pundit
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedom..
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