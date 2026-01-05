Netanyahu : "We congratulate this, we congratulate President Trump on his decision."

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🎥 "We congratulate this, we congratulate President Trump on his decision."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel supports the United States' "strong action" in Venezuela, one day after American forces "captured its leader Nicolas Maduro" and bombed key military installations and bases across the country.
Netanyahu said: "We are witnessing a transformation, and several countries are returning to the American axis and, not surprisingly, also to their relationship with the State of Israel."
He also called the US attack a "perfect operation", adding Israel "knows how to appreciate such a thing".
Israel's opposition leader also urged Iran’s leaders to “pay close attention to what is happening in Venezuela” in what appeared to be a threat of violent regime change.
Source @Middle East Eye
