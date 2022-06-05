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Germany vows more weapons for Ukraine... weapons Berlin doesn't have
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80 views • June 05, 2022
Germany vows more weapons for Ukraine... weapons Berlin doesn't have
Chancellor Scholz has pledged another batch of military aid for Ukraine, despite the German military not even possessing the promised weapons system
Chancellor Scholz has pledged another batch of military aid for Ukraine, despite the German military not even possessing the promised weapons system
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