Judicial Smackdown: 2 Huge Victories for Trump

May 8, 2024 - This week Donald Trump got two huge legal victories: the FL Trial has been suspended indefinitely, and the Georgia trial is delayed so a Court of Appeals can consider tossing Fani out on her Fanny. Besides this, we have the results of an election integrity hearing in Georgia, plus the signing of three new election integrity laws for 2024. Finally, we’ll look at what’s happening in the absurd New York bookkeeping trial stemming from an alleged tryst between Trump and pornographer Stormy Daniels.
Click here for a more complete detail of the election hearing in Georgia.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Subscribe to my free newsletter:
LoriColley.Substack.com
PrayingCitizen.Wordpress.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.