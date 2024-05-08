Judicial Smackdown: 2 Huge Victories for Trump

May 8, 2024 - This week Donald Trump got two huge legal victories: the FL Trial has been suspended indefinitely, and the Georgia trial is delayed so a Court of Appeals can consider tossing Fani out on her Fanny. Besides this, we have the results of an election integrity hearing in Georgia, plus the signing of three new election integrity laws for 2024. Finally, we’ll look at what’s happening in the absurd New York bookkeeping trial stemming from an alleged tryst between Trump and pornographer Stormy Daniels.

Click here for a more complete detail of the election hearing in Georgia.





Thanks for watching and praying!





Subscribe to my free newsletter:

LoriColley.Substack.com

PrayingCitizen.Wordpress.com



