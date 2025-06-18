Biohacking Crohn's & Cancer, Dark Triad Hacks, Entrepreneurship Myths, Awesome GABA Antagonists & More 🎙 June Limitless Q&A #43

With the summer season upon us, my podcast assistant par excellence and I elucidate and illuminate in this Q&A. From questions about entrepreneurship, passive income, to delving into Dark Triad brain training and curing COVID-vaccine-caused cancer (yes, I said it!) And my erudite assistant shares a few thoughts on my recently released science fiction/cyberpunk thriller novel about seduction, biohacking, and philosophy.





5:13 Dinnin's thoughts on "Hourglass" - my new novel

11:48 Entrepreneurship and passive income to increase freedom

17:08 Curing cancer naturally - is it a myth?

28:50 Brain training psychopathic "dark triad traits"

37:03 Fast-burning brainpower boosters?

43:28 Biohacking Crohn's disease

48:26 Vision hacks

51:45 Natural compounds that antagonize GABA-B receptors?





