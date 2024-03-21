Husky Becomes Obsessed With Homeless Man And Helps Change His Life Forever The Dodo

The Dodo
Mar 16, 2024
Husky falls in love with man living on the street in Paris — and the result is something no one could have ever imagined 😭💙
Special thanks to Sora & Thibault! Follow along on TikTok: https://thedo.do/colzouti & Instagram: https://thedo.do/lavie-de-sora. Keep up with Bruno on Facebook: https://thedo.do/Brunoz.
Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd
¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o
Follow The Dodo:
Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M
Howl with us on TikTok: https://thedo.do/2qFkbGT
Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz
Love our Instagram: http://thedo.do/2agAEce
Like us on Facebook: http://thedo.do/1dJ9lmn
Read more on our site: http://thedo.do/KWDoNt
For the love of animals. Pass it on.
#thedodo #animals #dog #cat #kitten #puppy
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wBdKEpqse38
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.