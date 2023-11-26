HOW DO DEMONS CONTROL PEOPLE? Revelation of an Occultist | Shadow Control

00:00 Introduction2:28 After-death fate of suicides
7:00 Hidden causes of suicides
10:33 Danger of despondency
11:47 About external and internal wars
16:49 About the causes of conflicts among people
23:04 Impact of alcohol and drugs on a human
29:52 Who is vulnerable before demons and mages
37:09 About prayers addressed to deceased saints
41:19 Why the occultist helps people
If you have any constructive suggestions or ideas, please email our project at [email protected]
Only together can we put an end to the game of shadows in our lives!
“WHO RULES THE WORLD in Reality? Revelation of an Occultist”:
https://rumble.com/v35h28a-who-rules-the-world-in-reality-revelation-of-an-occultist-shadow-control.html
Video “ABOUT MAGIC”:
https://allatra.tv/en/video/about-magic
Video “THE MOST VALUABLE CURRENCY IN THE UNIVERSE”:
https://allatra.tv/en/video/the-most-valuable-currency-in-the-universe
International online Forum “Global Crisis. Our Survival is In Unity”: https://www.youtube.com/live/vPcyhZcDDXs
More episodes of Shadow Control on Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/ShadowControlOfficial
#magic #power #demons #shadowcontrol
