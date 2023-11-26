Create New Account
HOW DO DEMONS CONTROL PEOPLE? Revelation of an Occultist | Shadow Control
00:00 Introduction2:28 After-death fate of suicides

7:00 Hidden causes of suicides

10:33 Danger of despondency

11:47 About external and internal wars

16:49 About the causes of conflicts among people

23:04 Impact of alcohol and drugs on a human

29:52 Who is vulnerable before demons and mages

37:09 About prayers addressed to deceased saints

41:19 Why the occultist helps people


If you have any constructive suggestions or ideas, please email our project at [email protected]


Only together can we put an end to the game of shadows in our lives!


“WHO RULES THE WORLD in Reality? Revelation of an Occultist”:

https://rumble.com/v35h28a-who-rules-the-world-in-reality-revelation-of-an-occultist-shadow-control.html


Video “ABOUT MAGIC”:

https://allatra.tv/en/video/about-magic


Video “THE MOST VALUABLE CURRENCY IN THE UNIVERSE”:

https://allatra.tv/en/video/the-most-valuable-currency-in-the-universe


International online Forum “Global Crisis. Our Survival is In Unity”: https://www.youtube.com/live/vPcyhZcDDXs


More episodes of Shadow Control on Rumble:

https://rumble.com/c/ShadowControlOfficial


#magic #power #demons #shadowcontrol

