People United - Len Saputo & Francesco Garripoli - What is Reality?

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A lot of people think that we're living in a reality that's like a movie, like it's not real. And I thought it'd be worth talking about that for a while, and Francesco wanted to as well, because in some ways it takes away from the seriousness of the decisions we make to run our lives.
It sort of lets us off the hook that if this is a reality, if it's a projection of some kind.