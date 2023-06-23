Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
His job...He sells placentas for $45,000 each
channel image
High Hopes
2578 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
123 views
Published Yesterday

Jim Crenshaw


June 23, 2023


So he says you cannot sell yours, but the hospital I bet can after they steal it from you. We live in a very sick twisted world. Hospitals sell your child to the state for about $5.000 by tricking you into the whole "birth certificate" scam.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/jZFYRmFnXD62/

Keywords
jobscamhospitalsalesmanjim crenshawplacentas45000 dollars

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket