His job...He sells placentas for $45,000 each

Jim Crenshaw
June 23, 2023
So he says you cannot sell yours, but the hospital I bet can after they steal it from you. We live in a very sick twisted world. Hospitals sell your child to the state for about $5.000 by tricking you into the whole "birth certificate" scam.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/jZFYRmFnXD62/
