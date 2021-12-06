Whole US Health System Aimed To Push COVID Vaccine As the Only Treatment of Pandemic

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11/23/2021 Steve Kirsch’s personal experiences show the whole US health system is being manipulated and their mission is to assure that the only treatment people have for COVID is to get the vaccine.