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How Everyone Will Test Positive For COVID-19
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66 views • July 23, 2020
This is interesting and it connects with other researchers who are making the connection with electromagnetic radio waves and broadcast radio waves in general being suspect. They correlate the Spanish Flu outbreak with the beginning of broadcast radio, worldwide and the beginning of the polio outbreak with the near simultaneous release and roll out of high energy radar and TV broadcasting.
I don't know, but as far as 5G is concerned, there are lots of issues being raised on many fronts and this one is hard to get around.
I don't know, but as far as 5G is concerned, there are lots of issues being raised on many fronts and this one is hard to get around.
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