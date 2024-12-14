© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There are currently a large number of police officers near the parliament building in Tbilisi. Considering that the Maidanites may decide to take the bloody path, security forces will definitely not be superfluous.
Cynthia... I posted a video with more written info about the election today.
https://www.brighteon.com/53913b99-0e32-4f2a-91e4-bc14da1cb3f2