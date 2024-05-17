Create New Account
Did Michael Cohen sink case against Trump? Hear what CNN panel thinks
Published 15 hours ago

CNN's Anderson Cooper and Kaitlan Collins are joined by a panel of legal experts to discuss whether Michael Cohen, the star witness in the hush money trial against former president Donald Trump, may have hurt the case against Trump with his latest testimony on the witness stand.


Keywords
donald trumpanderson coopermichael cohenkaitlan collins

