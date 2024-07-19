BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

When The FISH Is SICK What Would YOU Do? Treat the Fish or Change the Water?
What is happening
What is happening
9672 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
59 views • 9 months ago

The fish is only as healthy as the water it swims in. The human body and blood cells are only as healthy as the fluids they are bathe in. Dise-ease begins in the fluids of the body. Manage and maintain the alkaline design of the body fluids and prevent and/or reverse any sickness or dis-ease.


To learn more read The pH Miracle revised and updated. You can purchase this book at: www.phmiracleproducts.com


To learn more about the work, research and findings of Dr. Robert O. Young go to: www.drrobertyoung.com


To support the Dr. Young from legal attacks go to www.givesendgo.com/G2Z76


What is the solution to ALL the pollutions in our food, water, air, personal care products, nutritional products and pharaceuticals?


The Invisible Assassin: Unveiling the Shadow of Poisons in Our Everyday Lives Leading to Sickness and Dis-ease!


Learn more and Support the work, research and findings of Dr. Robert O. Young go to:


https://www.drrobertyoung.com/ or

https://rumble.com/user/DrRobertYoung

Keywords
healthsciencefitnessalkalinephelectronsacidsdr robert youngfluidsmasterpeace
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy