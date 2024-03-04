灵魂的创造与堕落 - The Creation and Fall of Spirits

这个教育视频是关于我们灵性旅程的第一部分，我将介绍灵魂的创造与堕落。这个视频是学习灵魂如何被创造、它们的构成以及它们堕入黑暗深渊并假装比造物主更为优越的重要第一步，直至今日。

In this first educational video about our spiritual journey, I am going to introduce the Creation and Fall of Spirits. This video is an important first step in learning how spirits were created, their composition, and the reasons they fell into an abyss of darkness, pretending to be superior to the Creator to this day.



