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6th Root Race of 5th Dimension Earth - Buddhist Folklores w/Von Galt
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4 views • September 13, 2021
I was delighted to be interviewed by Shane & Ken on their newly revised podcast show, The Black Pill. In this launch episode, we do a book talk about my Buddhism books and how they started having their own personal Mandela Effects and synchronistic events after reading the books.
We go into:
-5D Luminaries in Buddhism
-5D Awakening & Ascension symptoms that warp physical reality (personal Mandela Effects)
-Buddhist Folklore on 2012 AD & the 6th Root Race of humanity
-Making peace with your enemies on the path to being 5D
To watch more episode of their new show:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0v0...
For more information on Von Galt's metaphysical work:
https://merkabachakras.com/
We go into:
-5D Luminaries in Buddhism
-5D Awakening & Ascension symptoms that warp physical reality (personal Mandela Effects)
-Buddhist Folklore on 2012 AD & the 6th Root Race of humanity
-Making peace with your enemies on the path to being 5D
To watch more episode of their new show:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0v0...
For more information on Von Galt's metaphysical work:
https://merkabachakras.com/
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