"Tin Foil Hat Day" Faraday Protection Project

Welcome to High Desert Homestead! Today we are sharing with you a faraday protection project that you can make yourself. We are also proclaiming October 4, 2023 a National Holiday "Tin Foil Hat Day", just set aside all your devices for just one day! Instead play some music, get outdoors, read, talk with someone, cook or bake some food, garden, let us know in the comments what you like to do when disconnecting from the Internet. Thank you for watching High Desert Homestead!