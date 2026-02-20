BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Dangers of A.I. Part 4 - 02/20/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
794 followers
26 views • 1 day ago

Today Pastor Stan shares his research about the Dangers of Artificial Intelligence. Should we really fear it or welcome it? Will it take over your job, or will you be secure? Will A.I. become so powerful that we will no longer control it, but it will soon control us?

Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To Pre-Order "Pentecost Rapture of the Bride" please visit:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/PENTECOST-RAPTURE-of-THE-BRIDE/productinfo/B%2DPRB/


To purchase "Pentecost Rapture of the Bride" as well as "Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" as a combo, please visit:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/PENTICOST-RAPUTRE-SECRET-DOOR-GIFT-OFFER/productinfo/G%2DPRBS/


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/


For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

https://blocktrustira.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support

aiintelligencedangersartificialprophecy clubstan johnson
