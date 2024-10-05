BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Globalist Plan to destroy Trump and Alex Jones and Infowars
heraldwhistler
heraldwhistler
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
220 views • 7 months ago

"Secret Societies and Psychological Warfare" by Michael A. Hoffman II is a groundbreaking master work into the machinations of the masonic secret societies. Hoffman discusses an almost, if not subliminal, language being used by the Media, Hollywood, and contained in works of fiction, especially science fiction, which he calls "Twilight Language". Hoffman argues that the serial killings, school shootings, mass shootings, bombings, and other acts of terror are being used in an alchemical act which he calls a "Masonic Psychodrama". These violent acts are part of the sick Hegelian synthesis designed to break the will of the people and allow a police state to be erected with little resistance.

When the human race learns to read the language of symbolism,

a great veil will fall from the eyes of men. They shall then know truth and,

more than that, they shall realize that from the beginning truth has been

in the world unrecognized.

                                                                                   — Manly P. Hall


Keywords
irantrumpcensorshipalex jonespoliticsharvey weinsteinlas vegas shootingthe great resetsubliminal programmingbutler rallymetoo movement
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy