[Jul 14, 2016] Quest4Truth and NowYouSeeTV: Comments on Q4T Episode 6 and mini Flat Earth debate (11.7K views on YouTube)

This was our sixth interactive program where Doug Hamp and Rob Skiba partner with NowYouSeeTV to address questions from the audience. Warning: This particular episode was probably not our finest hour (or two). We got perhaps a little bit too passionate in this one - regarding our disagreements about Flat Earth. But hey! We're human.
To participate in the next live show, please be sure to watch Quest4Truth Episode 7 first:
http://www.quest4truth.net/Archived-Shows/quest4truth-episode-07
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
https://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.