[Jul 14, 2016] Quest4Truth and NowYouSeeTV: Comments on Q4T Episode 6 and mini Flat Earth debate (11.7K views on YouTube)

This was our sixth interactive program where Doug Hamp and Rob Skiba partner with NowYouSeeTV to address questions from the audience. Warning: This particular episode was probably not our finest hour (or two). We got perhaps a little bit too passionate in this one - regarding our disagreements about Flat Earth. But hey! We're human.





To participate in the next live show, please be sure to watch Quest4Truth Episode 7 first:





http://www.quest4truth.net/Archived-Shows/quest4truth-episode-07





https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com





If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com





geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy