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Email Marketing Message Strategies: Writing for your Audience
Jurina Enterprises
Jurina Enterprises
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1 view • February 22, 2021
This 3 Minute Email Marketing Tip video walks you through four tips and exercises to help you write better emails to convert your audience. We will learn how to write for your audience to put them first so they will trust you and want to buy from you.


If you want to increase your conversions, I offer an Email Marketing Welcome Sequence Workshop that provides simple practical videos and worksheets. You'll learn how to develop, write and launch an email sequence that will save you time while your email list grows.


🏃‍♀️ Free Email Marketing Start-up Guide: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/Gqmqdyu

💻 Visit My Website: https://www.jurinaenterprises.com

🧰 Email Marketing Welcome Sequence Workshop: http://email-marketing-pros-in-progress.teachable.com/p/email-marketing-developing-a-welcome-sequence

📨 Try Constant Contact free for 60 days, no payment info needed: https://go.constantcontact.com/signup.jsp?pn=jurinaenterprises


💪 Facebook Email Marketing Support Group for Business Owners: https://www.facebook.com/groups/emailmarketingsupport

👪 NEW Gab Group - Email Marketing Support for Business Owners: https://gab.com/groups/29439

// Music //
Used royalty free from Bensound.com titled Creative Minds
Keywords
growing your email listemail marketing tutorialemail marketing for beginnerswriting effective emailsemail marketing content ideasemail marketing guideemail marketing strategiesemail marketing for small businessesemail marketing courseemail marketing toolsemail marketing tipsconstant contact email marketingconstant contact tutorialjurina enterpriseswriting for your audienceemail marketing writingmarketing messagemarketing message strategies
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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