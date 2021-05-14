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Fluorite Crystal Benefits {Holistic Restoration's Crystal Corner}
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35 views • May 14, 2021
I'm so excited to share with you my love of crystals and gemstones! You can now find HR's Crystal Corner at bit.ly/shopholistic :)
In this video I share with you benefits found when working with Fluorite. Fluorite is a highly protective + stabilizing crystal, useful for grounding + harmonizing spiritual energy. It increases intuitive abilities, links the human mind to universal consciousness, and develops connection to Spirit. Fluorite is known to increase self confidence + dexterity, as well as being said to shut down psychic + mental manipulation. It also helps to remove negative stress + energy. This gemstone is great for balancing the Solar Plexus, Heart, Throat, 3rd Eye + Crown Chakras. Keywords: Spirituality/Harmony/Confidence
Visit https://holisticrestoration.com/fluorite-crystal-benefits-holistic-restorations-crystal-corner/ for more :)
In this video I share with you benefits found when working with Fluorite. Fluorite is a highly protective + stabilizing crystal, useful for grounding + harmonizing spiritual energy. It increases intuitive abilities, links the human mind to universal consciousness, and develops connection to Spirit. Fluorite is known to increase self confidence + dexterity, as well as being said to shut down psychic + mental manipulation. It also helps to remove negative stress + energy. This gemstone is great for balancing the Solar Plexus, Heart, Throat, 3rd Eye + Crown Chakras. Keywords: Spirituality/Harmony/Confidence
Visit https://holisticrestoration.com/fluorite-crystal-benefits-holistic-restorations-crystal-corner/ for more :)
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