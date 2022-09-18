Baby & Toddler Deaths Up 700% After C19 Shots Approved

On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, the first numbers are in…baby and toddler deaths are up over pre-jab years by 700%!! And remember the Japanese recall of Moderna vials found to be filed with metal debris? It’s all traced back to dirty pharmaceutical manufacturing plants in the United States, in contract with our own Dept of Defense, Team Enigma is here with the receipts and an exclusive expose. And promoting good health starts in your gut – we’ll discuss probiotics in nature and how easy it is to stay healthy. This is the Dr. Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth In Medicine.