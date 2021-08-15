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THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 6: Jesus & John the Baptist
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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10 views • August 15, 2021

The childhood of Jesus was different in that He was born in Bethlehem, spent time in Egypt, and grew up in Nazareth, although He wasn't a Nazarene. He had four brothers and multiple sisters.

Jesus was not the typical brother or son. As the incarnated Son of God, He was interested in spiritual matters, as was His second cousin who was miraculously born to a barren woman. John the Baptist grew spiritually and kept to the desert areas until God activated him. His sole purpose was to prepare the way for Jesus. John preached to the Israelite's and called them to repentance.

John the Baptist and Jesus were both critical of the Kabbalah. When they called the Kabbalistic Jews a "generation of vipers," it wasn't name calling as most would assume, but a description of the false god they served and the insidious belief system that had snared so many into believing that the holy serpent of the Kabbalah really was god.

Sermon Outline: https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2020/RLJ-1782.pdf

NOVEMBER 15, 2020 RLJ-1782

THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 6: Jesus and John the Baptist

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