Exposing Fraud to End Abortion

Dr. Dean Condon traveled from Rochester, New York to attend the Mike Lindell “Moment of Truth” Election Summit in August. As the director of Compass Care Pregnancy Services, a crisis pregnancy center, he understands the importance of combatting election fraud so that local, state and federal laws may reflect the Christian values that most Americans espouse.





Vandals claiming to be from the militant group, Jane’s Revenge, fire-bombed Condon’s pregnancy center after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v Wade in June. But the crime backfired. Condon told The New American that public support has been so overwhelming that the center has not only rebuilt but expanded. It is also able to continue growing its national partnership network and tele-health services for women who find themselves faced with unplanned pregnancies.





Condon and his efforts to support pregnancy centers across the country can be found at CompassCareCommunity.com.





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