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More Americans look to 2nd Amendment for protection
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39 views • November 09, 2020
With Radical left wing terrorists taking to the streets in cities across the country, Americans are being forced to defend themselves. And as One America’s Pearson Sharp explains, that means our 2nd Amendment rights are more important now than ever before.
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