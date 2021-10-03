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The Science: COVID-19 Vaccines = ENDLESS PANDEMIC
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15 views • October 03, 2021
The actual SCIENCE shows that the COVID-19 experimental gene therapy "vaccines" will create a never-ending pandemic. This is because of "vaccine chasing" where we chase the latest virus variant with a vaccine that will be useless and outdated as soon as it's available. This is perfect for the vaccine makers because now they can convince the world to take a new vaccine for every variant that comes along. Brilliant business strategy creating customers for life since people will destroy their immune system in the process and therefore needing Big Pharma forever. Too dark and far fetched? Check out this video for scientifically verifiable proof of the REAL IMPACT of COVID-19 Vaccines. Presented by Dr. Richard Fleming at http://banned.video on October 2nd 2021.
Excerpt from:
Emergency Saturday Broadcast! Pentagon A.I. Confirms Covid Shots Triggering Deadly ADE In The Vaccinated
https://banned.video/watch?id=6158d6f3b3bca029b0149b1c
Website of Dr. Richard Fleming
https://www.flemingmethod.com
Another great video with Dr. Richard Fleming:
VISUAL PROOF: Bioweapon Spike Protein - BILLIONS Injected Into EVERYONE! 😱
https://www.brighteon.com/41f10299-d78a-45c0-94fc-eff588f98c3d
Excerpt from:
Emergency Saturday Broadcast! Pentagon A.I. Confirms Covid Shots Triggering Deadly ADE In The Vaccinated
https://banned.video/watch?id=6158d6f3b3bca029b0149b1c
Website of Dr. Richard Fleming
https://www.flemingmethod.com
Another great video with Dr. Richard Fleming:
VISUAL PROOF: Bioweapon Spike Protein - BILLIONS Injected Into EVERYONE! 😱
https://www.brighteon.com/41f10299-d78a-45c0-94fc-eff588f98c3d
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