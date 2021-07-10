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WORKING FROM HOME? YOU HAVE A RIGHT TO BE REIMBURSED
THEHEALTHYAMERICAN, Peggy Hall
THEHEALTHYAMERICAN, Peggy HallCheckmark Icon
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50 views • July 10, 2021
July 8, 2021

Don't let your employer take advantage of you. Your employer is REQUIRED to reimburse you for expenses incurred while working from home. Peggy to the rescue with your answer!

THANK YOU to everyone on board with me at www.THEHEALTHYAMERICAN.ORG!
I appreciate you being a subscriber here.

✅ SEE my UNCENSORED, ad-free, censorship-free, EXCLUSIVE videos here: https://www.peggyhall.tv

✅ FREE ACTION NEWSLETTER:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org

✅ ORDER YOUR HEALTHY AMERICAN T-SHIRTS HERE:
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✅ Checks, letters and cards are gratefully received here:
Peggy Hall
205 Avenida del Mar # 681
San Clemente, CA 92674

✅ Donations gratefully received here:
https://bit.ly/3jqji1L

✅ FREE US Civil Rights Protection Card (#5 here):
https://bit.ly/3hfKXA1

✅ RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION LETTERS for employer or school:
https://bit.ly/3h07H8a

✅ STATE LAWS that prohibit discrimination:
https://bit.ly/3yjuP7B

✅ MEDICAL RIGHTS online class here:
https://bit.ly/363tKV4

✅ EMPLOYEE RIGHTS online class here:
https://bit.ly/3vZwTA1

✅ FREEDOM LEARNING online seminar -- get your kids out of public schools:
https://bit.ly/3w9k99U

✅ GET MY FAV EMERGENCY LONG-TERM FOOD STORAGE:
https://bit.ly/3Ad7KVC

✅ FREE NEWSLETTER:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org

✅ Checks, letters and cards are gratefully received here:
Peggy Hall
205 Avenida del Mar # 681
San Clemente, CA 92674
Keywords
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