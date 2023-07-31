Horrendous Covid-19 Vaccine Side Effects In A Young Female 💉

TRANSLATION
"So, after I got the COVID vaccine I swelled, I got the 2nd dose and I swelled. And it was 2 years of study to find out. I had a surgery in September last year to remove a tumor from inside of my mouth, that was a benign tumor that wasn't cancer. But now, it evolved to cancer."
Source @Covid BC
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.