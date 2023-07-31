Create New Account
Horrendous Covid-19 Vaccine Side Effects In A Young Female 💉
"So, after I got the COVID vaccine I swelled, I got the 2nd dose and I swelled. And it was 2 years of study to find out. I had a surgery in September last year to remove a tumor from inside of my mouth, that was a benign tumor that wasn't cancer. But now, it evolved to cancer."

Source @Covid BC

Keywords
cancervaccine injuryvaxx

