Keys for Future Ministers | Prophet Ezekiah Francis ​‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬

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Before you were born, God already knew you, formed you, set you apart, and ordained you for His purpose (Jeremiah 1:5). Your life is not an accident. His plan for you is far greater than anything you could imagine. In this message, discover how God leads you through and learn how to walk faithfully in the calling He established for you even before you entered your mother's womb.
Keys for Future Ministers
Prophetic Time | 22 June 2026 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries
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