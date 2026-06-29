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Keys for Future Ministers | Prophet Ezekiah Francis ​‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
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Before you were born, God already knew you, formed you, set you apart, and ordained you for His purpose (Jeremiah 1:5). Your life is not an accident. His plan for you is far greater than anything you could imagine. In this message, discover how God leads you through and learn how to walk faithfully in the calling He established for you even before you entered your mother's womb.


Keys for Future Ministers

 Prophetic Time | 22 June 2026 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries


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Follow Berachah Prophetic Ministries:

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Download our Berachah Prophetic Ministries Mobile App:

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Ways to Give

UPI : berachpro@icici


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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