NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 02/08/2023
Removing the Liberal Blindfold
Published 19 hours ago |

The Liar-in-Cheif was in his element last night during the SOTU address, when the whole time he was lying and the media followed right along with it, only going after the republicans when they called him a liar. If the truth be told, he is a liar. But that is not what the American people will hear about.

Keywords
truthjusticeand the american way

