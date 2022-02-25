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Senator for Qld (LNP) Gerard Rennick questions the TGA.
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73 views • February 25, 2022
Senator for Qld (LNP) Gerard Rennick questions the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) and exposes the lies and contradictions of the pharmaceutical watchdog.
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