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Aussie Commie Covid Cops = The New World Disorder, as Corporate Buyouts Prove Private Equity Firms in Control
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30 views • September 30, 2021
Gerald Celente of https://trendsresearch.com/ guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the growing medical tyranny takeover, and how the globalists are collapsing the world economy.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6152526f2447cd167718689f
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6152526f2447cd167718689f
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