†Πρωτοπρ. Νικόλαος Μανώλης - Η κατά Θεόν απιστία

«Ἡ κατά Θεόν ἀπιστία», ἡ ἀπιστία τοῦ ἀποστόλου Ἁγίου Θωμᾶ… Τήν Κυριακή τοῦ Θωμᾶ, 5 Μαΐου 2019, στίς 10:30πμ, ο π.Νικόλαος Μανώλης μίλησε μέ θέμα: «Ἡ κατά Θεόν ἀπιστία», ἡ ἀπιστία τοῦ ἀποστόλου Ἁγίου Θωμᾶ. Ἡ ὁμιλία μεταδόθηκε ζωντανά στό κανάλι τοῦ youtube καἰ πραγματοποιήθηκε στήν αἴθουσα "Ὀρθοδοξία" τοῦ "Ὀρθοδόξου Χριστιανικοῦ Συλλόγου Ἅγιος Ἰωσήφ ὁ Ἠσυχαστής".
