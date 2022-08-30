An apocalyptic vision

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This is the main part of tonight's Hal Turner Show in which he reveals the information he says he was able to EXTRACT from three influential people in the financial sector on what is happening and how events are likely to turn out.
It is deeply shocking and it is up to you whether or not you listen with an open ear or choose to shoot the messenger.
Your decision.