Data Centers & Anti AI Activist - Dr. Katherine Albrecht

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, viewpoints, and accuracy expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Dr. Katherine Albrecht, radio host, author, Harvard graduate and researcher, has taken her fight against RFID (radio frequency identification) to data centers and AI. By divine intervention, Katherine, a Los Angeles native, now calls China Township, Michigan her home.





She sits down with Eileen to explain the techniques of the Big Tech companies and the power of the people to prevent them from coming into St. Clair County.





