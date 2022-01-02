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Police ordered to GET OUT by Queensland café owner & Angry Locals #FilmThePolice #Raw
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183 views • January 02, 2022
From Aussie Cossack
Local man kicks police out of his cafe The Vintage Apron in Capalaba Central, Queensland. Excellent work by bystanders and members of the public who flocked to his assistance. Great work team Australia! A Win to the People! #WinToThePeople #FilmThePolice
Local man kicks police out of his cafe The Vintage Apron in Capalaba Central, Queensland. Excellent work by bystanders and members of the public who flocked to his assistance. Great work team Australia! A Win to the People! #WinToThePeople #FilmThePolice
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