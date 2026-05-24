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Iran LEGO: 'Timing Feels Crazy’ - WH shooting as Iran deal on the table
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‘Timing feels crazy’: New LEGO toon trolls WH shooting as Iran deal on the table
💬 “Shots fired outside the White House. 30 rounds in the night. Press going live,” go the lyrics of the new LEGO-style video released on the heels of the gunman attack.
As Trump indicated that an Iran peace deal was 'largely negotiated,' the rap song slams the timing of the shooting.
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