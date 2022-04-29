Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - 19:45, April 28, 2022 - English, Full Text - Missile Troops have Destroyed 1 Tochka-U Rocket Launcher

Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.



High-precision air-based missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces hit 38 Ukrainian military assets.



▫️3 command posts, 22 strong points of Ukrainian nationalist formations, 7 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration, as well as 6 missile-artillery weaponry depots and ammunition and fuel depots near Aleksandrovka, Gusarovka, Dolghenkoe and Barvenkovo were destroyed.



Operational-tactical and army aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces hit 76 military assets of Ukraine.



▫️Among them: 2 missile and artillery weaponry depots in Pokrovskoe and Gorokhovskoe, 1 command post, and 73 areas of Ukrainian manpower and military equipment concentration.



▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of more than 320 nationalists and up to 35 armoured and motor vehicles.



During the day, missile troops have destroyed 1 Tochka-U rocket launcher and struck 2 areas of Ukrainian Armed Forces manpower and military equipment concentration.



Russian air defence means have shot down 7 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Bukino, Topolskoe and Russkie Tishki in Kharkov Region, Redkodub and Marievka in the Donetsk People's Republic, Naugolnoe in the Lugansk People's Republic and Chornobaivka in Kherson Region.



▫️Also during the day, 3 Ukrainian Tochka-U ballistic missiles have been shot down near Petropolie and Malaya Kamyshevakha.



In total, 142 aircraft and 111 helicopters, 621 unmanned aerial vehicles, 277 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,629 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 302 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,154 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,445 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.