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The Truth About Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Ukraine
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713 views • September 11, 2021
Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends Hardcover: https://amzn.to/2lCsu82
Clinton Cash: The Untold Story of How and Why Foreign Governments and Businesses Helped Make Bill and Hillary Rich: https://amzn.to/2l9p4ZZ
"There's a new political controversy in the US - involving Donald Trump, foreign nationals, questions about legal and ethical behaviour, and allegations against a political rival.
"Mr Trump's most ardent critics accuse him of using the powers of the presidency to bully Ukraine into digging up damaging information on a political rival, Democrat Joe Biden.
"Meanwhile, Mr Trump and his supporters allege the former vice-president abused his power to pressure Ukraine to back away from a criminal investigation that could implicate his son, Hunter.
"In May 2016, Joe Biden, as Barack Obama’s designated point man on Ukraine, flew to Kiev to inform President Petro Poroshenko that a billion-dollar U.S. loan guarantee had been approved to enable Kiev to continue to service its mammoth debt.
"But, said Biden, the aid was conditional. There was a quid pro quo.
"If Poroshenko’s regime did not fire its chief prosecutor in six hours, Biden would fly home and Ukraine would get no loan guarantee. Ukraine capitulated instantly, said Joe, reveling in his pro-consul role.
""The Ukranian chief prosecutor had been investigating Burisma Holdings, the biggest gas company in Ukraine. And right after the U.S.-backed coup that ousted the pro-Russian government in Kiev, and after Joe Biden had been given the lead on foreign aid for Ukraine, Burisma had installed on its board, at $50,000 a month, Hunter Biden, the son of the vice president.
Joe Biden claims that, though he was point man in the battle on corruption in Ukraine, he was unaware his son was raking in hundreds of thousands from one of the companies being investigated.
"Said Joe on Saturday, “I have never spoken to my son about his various business dealings.”
https://pagesix.com/2017/03/02/ex-claims-hunter-biden-blew-money-on-hookers-drugs/
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/will-hunter-bidens-drug-addiction-hurt-his-fathers-presidential-chances-in-2020
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/buchanan-will-ukraine-gate-imperil-bidens-bid
https://www.investors.com/politics/editorials/russian-collusion-hillary-clinton/
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-04-04/biden-funneled-18-billion-ukraine-while-son-bagged-sweetheart-government-deal
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Clinton Cash: The Untold Story of How and Why Foreign Governments and Businesses Helped Make Bill and Hillary Rich: https://amzn.to/2l9p4ZZ
"There's a new political controversy in the US - involving Donald Trump, foreign nationals, questions about legal and ethical behaviour, and allegations against a political rival.
"Mr Trump's most ardent critics accuse him of using the powers of the presidency to bully Ukraine into digging up damaging information on a political rival, Democrat Joe Biden.
"Meanwhile, Mr Trump and his supporters allege the former vice-president abused his power to pressure Ukraine to back away from a criminal investigation that could implicate his son, Hunter.
"In May 2016, Joe Biden, as Barack Obama’s designated point man on Ukraine, flew to Kiev to inform President Petro Poroshenko that a billion-dollar U.S. loan guarantee had been approved to enable Kiev to continue to service its mammoth debt.
"But, said Biden, the aid was conditional. There was a quid pro quo.
"If Poroshenko’s regime did not fire its chief prosecutor in six hours, Biden would fly home and Ukraine would get no loan guarantee. Ukraine capitulated instantly, said Joe, reveling in his pro-consul role.
""The Ukranian chief prosecutor had been investigating Burisma Holdings, the biggest gas company in Ukraine. And right after the U.S.-backed coup that ousted the pro-Russian government in Kiev, and after Joe Biden had been given the lead on foreign aid for Ukraine, Burisma had installed on its board, at $50,000 a month, Hunter Biden, the son of the vice president.
Joe Biden claims that, though he was point man in the battle on corruption in Ukraine, he was unaware his son was raking in hundreds of thousands from one of the companies being investigated.
"Said Joe on Saturday, “I have never spoken to my son about his various business dealings.”
https://pagesix.com/2017/03/02/ex-claims-hunter-biden-blew-money-on-hookers-drugs/
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/will-hunter-bidens-drug-addiction-hurt-his-fathers-presidential-chances-in-2020
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/buchanan-will-ukraine-gate-imperil-bidens-bid
https://www.investors.com/politics/editorials/russian-collusion-hillary-clinton/
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-04-04/biden-funneled-18-billion-ukraine-while-son-bagged-sweetheart-government-deal
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
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